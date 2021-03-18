WATCH | Amabutho block gate outside royal palace, forcing some dignitaries to make a hasty exit

An improvised exit had to be arranged for dignitaries to leave the KwaKhethomthandayo Royal Palace in Nongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday after disgruntled amabutho blocked the entrance to the palace where the official memorial service for King Goodwill Zwelithini was held.

After pleading for a last chance to sing for the late king, hundreds of amabutho were let into the royal palace.