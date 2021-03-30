South Africa

WATCH | Cash van blown up in broad daylight, guards injured in Boksburg

30 March 2021 - 09:34
An armoured vehicle came under fire in Boksburg on Monday.
An armoured vehicle came under fire in Boksburg on Monday.
Image: Supplied

A cash van was blown up and robbed in Boksburg on the East Rand on Monday by a gang driving luxury vehicles.  

National police spokesperson Brenda Muridili said the incident happened at 9.30 on Atlas Road.

Muridili said the cash van was rammed off the road by a green Mercedes-Benz.

“An unknown number of suspects robbed the security guards of an undisclosed amount of money after allegedly using explosives to bomb the armoured vehicle.”

Muridili said they fled the scene in a white Mercedes-Benz and black Audi.

She said two security guards were taken to hospital after they sustained minor injuries.

CIT Heist Van Dyk cnr White BMW and Black Audi.. Unknown reg nr.. Fled Direction Wattville .. 🔺🔺🔺🔺🔺🔺🔺.. Great footage shown

Posted by SA Long-distance Truckers on Monday, March 29, 2021

READ MORE

Security guard arrested for CIT heist in which two cops died

A security officer working at the G4S depot in Mahikeng has become the ninth suspect arrested in connection with a cash-in-transit heist that led to ...
News
3 weeks ago

Four dead, one arrested after cash-in-transit heist in Langlaagte

Four alleged cash-in-transit robbers were killed in a shoot-out with police in Katlehong in Ekurhuleni on Friday morning and a fifth suspect was ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Dad goes into zoo enclosure, drops baby while running from charging ... World
  2. Back to the future as taxman decides the device in your hand is a 'telephone' South Africa
  3. Tension rises over Ace Magashule at NEC talks News
  4. FRANNY RABKIN | The Constitutional Court faces an unprecedented ask on Zuma News
  5. Overgrown lawns, soaring utility bills: Madiba home decays into ghost house News

Latest Videos

Catching up with Prof Abdool Karim: Stepping down, reflections & Covid-19 third ...
Police accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba's granted bail of R8,000 each
X