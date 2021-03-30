WATCH | Cash van blown up in broad daylight, guards injured in Boksburg
A cash van was blown up and robbed in Boksburg on the East Rand on Monday by a gang driving luxury vehicles.
National police spokesperson Brenda Muridili said the incident happened at 9.30 on Atlas Road.
Muridili said the cash van was rammed off the road by a green Mercedes-Benz.
“An unknown number of suspects robbed the security guards of an undisclosed amount of money after allegedly using explosives to bomb the armoured vehicle.”
Muridili said they fled the scene in a white Mercedes-Benz and black Audi.
She said two security guards were taken to hospital after they sustained minor injuries.
CIT Heist Van Dyk cnr White BMW and Black Audi.. Unknown reg nr.. Fled Direction Wattville .. 🔺🔺🔺🔺🔺🔺🔺.. Great footage shownPosted by SA Long-distance Truckers on Monday, March 29, 2021
ARMED ROBBERY : VAN DYK CNR RESERVOIR RD. BOKSBURG. COE. GP. MONEY TRUCK BOMBED & ROBBED. BY HEAVILY ARMED PERPS IN GETAWAY WHITE MERCEDES & A BLACK MERCEDES.@SAPoliceService @TrafficRTMC @GTP_Traffstats @_ArriveAlive @JoburgMPD @TMPDSafety @cci_network pic.twitter.com/vQsU9ygkpP— REZA (@crimeairnetwork) March 29, 2021