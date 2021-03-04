South Africa

Security guard arrested for CIT heist in which two cops died

04 March 2021 - 07:25 By TimesLIVE
A ninth suspect has been arrested in connection with a cash-in-transit heist in Mahikeng in which two police officers were killed. File image
Image: 123RF/ scanrail

A security officer working at the G4S depot in Mahikeng has become the ninth suspect arrested in connection with a cash-in-transit heist that led to the killing of two police officers.

Capt Tlangelani Rikhotso of the Hawks said the robbery took place in Mahikeng on March 6 last year.

Detective Warrant Officer Delene Grobler-Koonin, 44, and Detective Warrant Officer Wynand Herbst, 42, were fatally wounded.

The armed gang allegedly shot and forced a cash security van off the road, then blew it open.

“When the police approached the suspects, a shoot-out ensued resulting in Detective Warrant Officer Grobler-Koonin being tragically shot. The suspects fled and a manhunt was immediately launched.

“Follow-up operations continued and later in the day, some suspects were cornered in Coligny where Detective Warrant Officer Wynand Herbst was shot during the ensuing shoot-out.” 

Three suspects were also fatally wounded and two were arrested.

Herbst succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Eight others were arrested in the interim period. With the latest arrest on Wednesday, the nine are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, possession of firearms, possession of ammunition, possession of explosives and malicious damage to property.

The case will be heard in the Mahikeng high court on April 12.

TimesLIVE

