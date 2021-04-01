JusticeForBobo murder accused shot dead in alleged hit near Durban

One of the men accused of the brutal murder of 16-year-old KwaZulu-Natal teen Andile Bobo Mbuthu was shot dead in Tongaat, north of Durban, on Thursday.

In a statement, Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) said Mlungisi Thabathe, 28, had been killed in a drive-by shooting on Gopalall Hurbans Road in Tongaat shortly after 9am.

“Thabathe was travelling from Gandhi's Hill towards Hambanathi when the occupants of a white Toyota Quest opened fire on his silver VW Polo with high-calibre weapons.

“His vehicle was shot multiple times before it came to a stop. The driver was found slumped over the passenger seat. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.”

It emerged during day two of bail applications in June last year that Thabathe, who was accused number one, was the owner of the tavern where Mbuthu was last seen. It also emerged that he and Mbuthu were cousins and that their fathers are brothers.