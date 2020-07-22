South Africa

Bail denied for men accused of killing teen Andile 'Bobo' Mbuthu

22 July 2020 - 13:28 By Lwandile Bhengu
Mlungisi Thabathe, 28, Andile Nhleko, 27, Mncedisi Mzobe, 27, Siyanda Msweli, 26, Lindani Ndlovu, 22, and Malusi Mthembu 27, who are facing charges of kidnapping and murder, were denied bail.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The six men accused of murdering Tongaat teen Andile “Bobo” Mbuthu have been denied bail.

Mlungisi Thabathe, 28, Andile Nhleko, 27, Mncedisi Mzobe, 27, Siyanda Msweli, 26, Lindani Ndlovu, 22, Malusi Mthembu 27 appeared in the Verulam magistrate's court on Wednesday.

A seventh accused, a minor, had appeared previously and abandoned his bail application.

The men were arrested after Mbuthu disappeared after he was assaulted for allegedly stealing alcohol from a tavern in Hambanathi in Tongaat, north of Durban.

After the incident, the tavern was burnt down allegedly by community members calling for justice.

Mbuthu's remains were later found in a river in Tongaat.

Magistrate Loshni Badal said granting the men bail would not be in the interest of justice and that the tavern being burnt was a clear indication that their lives would be in danger if they were released.

The men were remanded to Westville Prison and the matter will be back in court on August 17.

