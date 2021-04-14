South Africa

Another truck, bus go up in flames in Nelson Mandela Bay protests

Tension still high after incidents in Motherwell on Tuesday night and on the R335 on Wednesday morning, but police patrolling and roads open

14 April 2021 - 13:04 By Guy Rogers
This Imperial Logistics truck was torched on the R335 in the Eastern Cape, near the Motherwell Cemetery, on Wednesday morning.
Image: EUGENE COETZEE

Another truck and a bus have been torched in ongoing violence in the Motherwell-Addo road area.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said on Wednesday morning the roads were, however, still open.

“I can confirm a bus was set alight last night at 7.30pm in Xhama Street, in NU12, in Motherwell,” he said.

“And then this morning [Wednesday] at 6.45am, a truck was burnt on the Addo road/R335 close to the Motherwell Cemetery.

“There are currently no protesters in the area but our guys are patrolling. Though there is some tension, all roads are open.”

The latest incidents follow violence which began on Monday afternoon, when a truck was hijacked and looted and set alight on the R75 near Perseverance.

The violence escalated on Tuesday before dawn, and before midmorning three trucks and two Algoa buses had been gutted.

Companies said on Tuesday that they had lost millions of rand over the past month in similar assaults, in which trucks and buses have been torched.

HeraldLIVE

