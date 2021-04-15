‘We lost everything and the people we love’: Residents of Joburg CBD building reeling after deadly fire

Small children, some of them semi-clothed, watched as police officers combed the scene after the blaze.

Amid the ashes were burnt bed springs and appliances, corrugated iron sheets and memories of what many once called home. The building, three floors of which were filled with hundreds of shacks, caught fire in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Nana Radebe said teams were alerted to the blaze at around 4am. The fire had started at ground level and spread rapidly. Nine people, including an infant, died while hundreds were left homeless.

About 20 people were transported to hospital after suffering burn wounds, while others broke their legs jumping from the building, Radebe said.

Nokulunga Msibi, who lived on the second floor, was asleep when the fire started.

“We heard voices and people were screaming: ‘Fire, fire, fire!’ It was around 3am and when I opened the door, the fire was already close to my shack. We took our clothes and ran down the stairs at the back of the building.

“I lost my bed, ID, food and bank cards,” she said.

Not only did Msibi lose her personal belongings, but she also lost her close friend, Mbali.

“She burnt to death. I saw her place burn to the ground. The people said they heard her screaming, but unfortunately there was nothing they could do because the fire was already at her door.

“She died crying. We were with her yesterday, but when death comes, there is nothing you can do.”

Msibi said Mbali, who she described as a good friend, was four months pregnant.

“I feel terrible because I lost someone I knew. Whenever I close my eyes I see her face.”