Fire rips through Joburg building leaving nine dead, hundreds homeless

Scenes of heartbreak and despair played out amid the smoke of an abandoned burning building in the Johannesburg CBD on Wednesday.

All that remains are ashes, burnt bed springs and appliances, corrugated iron sheets and memories of what many once used to call home. The building, of which three of its floors were filled with hundreds of shacks, caught fire in the early hours Wednesday morning.

When Sunday Times Daily visited, scores of people sat hopeless, surrounded by the ashes, while others attempted to salvage what was left of their belongings.

Between the chaos and scramble, small children, some of whom were semi-clothed, watched as SA police officers combed the scene.

According to Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Nana Radebe, teams were alerted to the blaze at around 4am. The fire had started at ground level and ripped through the building. Nine people, including an infant, died while hundreds were left homeless.

About 20 people were rushed to hospital after suffering burn wounds, while others broke their legs jumping from the building, Radebe said.