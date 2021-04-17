COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Covid booster is like an annual flu shot, but for an illness that’s much more serious

April 17 2021 - 09:00

CDC warns rising coronavirus infections could "threaten" US progress

The US is less than 20 million coronavirus vaccine doses away from President Biden's goal of 200 million shots in 100 days.

But as Mola Lenghi reports, a rise in cases and deaths is threatening to hamper the nation's recovery efforts. Dr. Teresa Amato, the director of emergency medicine at Long Island Jewish Forest Hills, joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the latest.