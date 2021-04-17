COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Covid booster is like an annual flu shot, but for an illness that’s much more serious
April 17 2021 - 10:49
Canada steps up as Toronto struggles with Covid-19
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government will ‘do whatever it takes to help’ Toronto cope with a rapidly worsening wave of COVID-19, where experts have warned cases could treble by the end of May unless tough restrictions are imposed.
April 17 2021 - 09:41
Coronavirus booster is like an annual flu shot, but for an illness that’s much more serious: Doctor
Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, Dr. Sara Andrabi, joined Yahoo Finance to break down her thoughts on the possibility of needing annual COVID-19 booster shots to.
April 17 2021 - 09:30
Hundreds test positive to coronavirus at 'superspreader' Kumbh Mela festival in India
Huge crowds of mostly maskless Hindu devotees flock to the banks of the River Ganges for a weeks-long festival as India battles a record surge in coronavirus infections.
April 17 2021 - 09:00
CDC warns rising coronavirus infections could "threaten" US progress
The US is less than 20 million coronavirus vaccine doses away from President Biden's goal of 200 million shots in 100 days.
But as Mola Lenghi reports, a rise in cases and deaths is threatening to hamper the nation's recovery efforts. Dr. Teresa Amato, the director of emergency medicine at Long Island Jewish Forest Hills, joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the latest.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 31 600 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 1 425 new cases, which represents a 4.5% positivity rate. A further 92 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 53 663 to date. Read more: https://t.co/lWf9sBgCAZ pic.twitter.com/V42j0zlDOU— NICD (@nicd_sa) April 16, 2021