South Africa

Grieving Gqeberha mom calls for arrest of driver who she says caused horror crash that killed family

'Please end my nightmare'

19 April 2021 - 11:04 By Raahil Sain

A mother looked on helplessly as her sons’ tiny bodies, flung from a vehicle in a horror crash, lay sprawled on the road surrounded by wreckage, but her hope of securing assistance diminished as the vehicle that had allegedly veered into them sped away.

Nomabandla Mbha lost the love of her life, her six-year-old son and her one-year-old baby that day.    

And now she fears the police are dragging their feet in investigating the case of culpable homicide.

