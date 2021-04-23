Life without electricity is a struggle for Nellmapius residents

More than 500 beneficiaries of government housing in Nellmapius Ext 22, east of Pretoria, have been left without electricity for six years as the Gauteng government and City of Tshwane pass the buck on who should electrify their homes.

The owners of the government’s RDP houses have had to rely on unsafe paraffin stoves since they moved into the homes in 2015.

Some home owners, according to residents, have resorted to selling their RDP houses to move to other areas where there is electricity.

