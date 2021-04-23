Ntuthuko Shoba not playing open cards about financial affairs: state

Ntuthuko Shoba, the man accused of murdering his lover Tshegofatso Pule, is not playing open cards with the court about his financial affairs during his bail bid, the state says.

Shoba appeared in the Roodepoort magistrate’s court on Thursday for the state’s response to his second bail application. This comes after his previous application to be freed on bail of R2,000 was denied. Magistrate Delize Smith said then that he had “relied on an affidavit which states the bare minimum”.

Shoba was arrested in February after the first person accused of Pule's murder last June, Muzikayise Malephane, entered into a plea agreement with the state. Now serving a 20-year prison term, he alleged he was hired to kill Pule because Shoba feared his wife would find out about her pregnancy.

State prosecutor Paseka Temeki said on Thursday the reiteration that Shoba was unable to obtain financial records as proof to the court of his expenses because of his incarceration was “unfounded”.

“His legal representative is well aware of what we call power of attorney, which may be obtained from the applicant to facilitate proof thereof.”