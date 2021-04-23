South Africa

Ntuthuko Shoba not playing open cards about financial affairs: state

Prosecution says court must get proof of his finances, business partnership details for bail bid

23 April 2021 - 11:39

Ntuthuko Shoba, the man accused of murdering his lover Tshegofatso Pule, is not playing open cards with the court about his financial affairs during his bail bid, the state says.

Shoba appeared in the Roodepoort magistrate’s court on Thursday for the state’s response to his second bail application. This comes after his previous application to be freed on bail of R2,000 was denied. Magistrate Delize Smith said then that he had “relied on an affidavit which states the bare minimum”.

Shoba was arrested in February after the first person accused of Pule's murder last June, Muzikayise Malephane, entered into a plea agreement with the state. Now serving a 20-year prison term, he alleged he was hired to kill Pule because Shoba feared his wife would find out about her pregnancy.

State prosecutor Paseka Temeki said on Thursday the reiteration that Shoba was unable to obtain financial records as proof to the court of his expenses because of his incarceration was “unfounded”.

“His legal representative is well aware of what we call power of attorney, which may be obtained from the applicant to facilitate proof thereof.”

Ntuthuko Shoba called Tshegofatso Pule’s killer 23 times the day she went missing: state

IO says Shoba used an unregistered sim card to contact Muzikayise Malephane, who is serving 20 years
News
21 hours ago

Investigating officer Bongani Gerald Mpete said in a statement that Shoba had neglected to inform the court that he partnered with someone else in a business venture and that it can still operate without his involvement.

“To this day, the said business is in operation. His business partner was interviewed and he informed me that the applicant did not show much interest in it before his arrest, more so after the arrest of Mr Malephane.

“The said business partner informed me that he was the person who is actively involved in the said business full-time and not the applicant. That the applicant is employed full-time is enough demonstration that he is not entirely active in the said business affairs, as he wants this court to believe.”

Mpete said he also met with Shoba’s life-partner, who informed him that their families got together in 2018 to negotiate dowry.  

“A certain amount of dowry was paid with the rest to be paid the day a ceremony was held. The law views this as customary marriage.”

Mpete said Shoba’s wife also revealed that the property in Florida, Roodepoort, is in both their names.

“She informed me that they took a joint bond in order for the applicant [Shoba] to qualify for the said bond. However, it is solely the applicant [Shoba] who pays for the bond.

“My submission is that the applicant is not playing open cards with the court,” Mpete said.

The application resumes on Monday.

