South Africa

WATCH | Hands up! Alert cops foil supermarket robbery in Pretoria

29 April 2021 - 16:37 By TimesLIVE
One of the robbers drops his firearm on the floor and surrenders to waiting police.
One of the robbers drops his firearm on the floor and surrenders to waiting police.
Image: Yusuf Abramjee/Twitter (screengrab)

Gunmen who threatened staff at a supermarket in Pretoria threw their hands in the air after being caught by surprise in mid-robbery by the police who were waiting at the front door.

Two of the suspects were arrested, one of them wounded, as they tried to exit the store in Marabastad late in the afternoon on Wednesday.

Three men brandishing firearms entered the shop in Boom Street, threatened the owner, assaulted staff and demanded cash and cellphones, according to police spokesperson Capt Augustinah Selepe.

“A Pretoria central patrol vehicle was alerted, and swiftly responded to the scene. When these suspects noticed police, they fired shots. In the process, one suspect was shot and was taken to hospital under police guard where he is in a stable condition,” said Selepe.

The third suspect managed to flee with an undisclosed sum of cash and cellphones.

“During the arrest police confiscated two firearms and ammunition, which will be taken for ballistic assessment to establish if the firearms were used in other serious crimes.

“The two suspects will appear in court for business robbery, assault, possession of unlicensed firearms and possession of ammunition.”

Video footage of the arrests was shared on social media. Some observers questioned why the police were not wearing bulletproof vests.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Robber sentenced for accomplices' deaths in shoot-out with Durban homeowners

A 33-year-old e-hailing taxi driver was sentenced to 20 years behind bars for his role in a robbery that led to the death of two of his accomplices ...
News
2 weeks ago

Brazen barber shop robber cut down to size by police

Two robbers helping themselves to the personal possessions of barber shop clients and staff in Nyanga, Cape Town, had their plans derailed.
News
1 month ago

Fugitive 'jewellery store robber' captured after police shoot-out

Police seized a pistol from the injured suspect and explosives from the vehicle.
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. ‘Enraged’ Joburg man due in court after trying to drive car into News Café South Africa
  2. Hawks investigating claims of R41 quadrillion 'stolen in SA' South Africa
  3. Unisa staff appointments don’t add up, says draft report News
  4. Zuma architect too broke to fight SIU claim over Nkandla bill South Africa
  5. Musk trolls Bezos as space race between world's richest men heats up Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
Ramaphosa says ‘massive system failure’ allowed state capture corruption to ...
X