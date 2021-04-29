WATCH | Hands up! Alert cops foil supermarket robbery in Pretoria

Gunmen who threatened staff at a supermarket in Pretoria threw their hands in the air after being caught by surprise in mid-robbery by the police who were waiting at the front door.

Two of the suspects were arrested, one of them wounded, as they tried to exit the store in Marabastad late in the afternoon on Wednesday.

Three men brandishing firearms entered the shop in Boom Street, threatened the owner, assaulted staff and demanded cash and cellphones, according to police spokesperson Capt Augustinah Selepe.