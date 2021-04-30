COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Green light for pregnant and breastfeeding women to get J&J vaccine
30 April 2021 - 08:23
April 30 2021 - 08:20
Green light for pregnant and breastfeeding women to get J&J vaccine
Pregnant and breastfeeding women with comorbidities or at high risk of exposure to Covid-19 have been given the green light to receive the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) jab under the Sisonke vaccination programme and beyond in SA.
“Pregnant women are at higher risk of severe Covid-19 compared with women of childbearing age who are not pregnant, and Covid-19 has been associated with an increased risk of preterm birth,” the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) said in a statement on Thursday.
The regulator announced that pregnant and breastfeeding women in SA “may be vaccinated” with the J&J jab “in consultation with their healthcare provider.