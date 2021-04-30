South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Green light for pregnant and breastfeeding women to get J&J vaccine

30 April 2021 - 08:23 By TimesLIVE
Pregnant and breastfeeding women have been cleared for vaccination against Covid-19. File photo.
Pregnant and breastfeeding women have been cleared for vaccination against Covid-19. File photo.
Image: 123RF / Prometeus

April 30 2021 - 08:20

Green light for pregnant and breastfeeding women to get J&J vaccine

Pregnant and breastfeeding women with comorbidities or at high risk of exposure to Covid-19 have been given the green light to receive the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) jab under the Sisonke vaccination programme and beyond in SA.

“Pregnant women are at higher risk of severe Covid-19 compared with women of childbearing age who are not pregnant, and Covid-19 has been associated with an increased risk of preterm birth,” the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) said in a statement on Thursday.

The regulator announced that pregnant and breastfeeding women in SA “may be vaccinated” with the J&J jab “in consultation with their healthcare provider.

Most read

  1. Sexwale 'heritage fund': Bank for International Settlements does not service ... South Africa
  2. Zulu nation shocked as Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu dies South Africa
  3. Unisa staff appointments don’t add up, says draft report News
  4. ‘Enraged’ Joburg man due in court after trying to drive car into News Café South Africa
  5. Limpopo traffic officer shoots and kills girlfriend, then kills himself South Africa

Latest Videos

201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
Ramaphosa says ‘massive system failure’ allowed state capture corruption to ...
X