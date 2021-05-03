South Africa

WATCH | The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the same’

03 May 2021 - 07:00 By TimesLIVE

Homeless shelters across SA have found themselves overwhelmed during the Covid-19 pandemic. Frida Hartley shelter for women is one of the shelters that have managed to keep afloat. According to their COO Cheryl Hlabane, the shelter has mostly been reliant on private donors, not the government.

Mpho, a 32-year-old homeless man from the North West has been living on the streets of Johannesburg since 2009. He washes car windows for a living and found himself having to rely on donations during the lockdown as fewer cars were on the road. Mpho says he had heard the government was taking homeless people in during alert level 5 lockdown but had no idea when or how. As a result, he stayed on the streets throughout the lockdown. 

Prof Stephan de Beer, director of the Centre for Faith and Community at the University of Pretoria, says there needs to be a collaborative effort between the private sector, NGO sector and the state to try to resolve the issue of homeless.  

MORE

'We feel used by the government': Marikana residents struggle to recover from fire

Freedom Day is a bitter joke for Thanduxolo Sicwebu, one of the about 150 people left homeless and destitute after fire raged through the Marikana ...
News
1 week ago

Fire in hospital's intensive care kills 18 in India

At least 18 people, including two healthcare workers were killed in a fire at a Covid-19 hospital in the western Indian state of Gujarat late on ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Zulu royal house in turmoil amid claims king's will may have been forged News
  2. WATCH | Cash-in-transit van driver evades attack as bullets fly in Pretoria South Africa
  3. Standard Bank apologises to customers for end-of-month glitch South Africa
  4. Pule Mabe's motorbikes under SIU scrutiny News
  5. Hawks arrest eight over R25m ‘toilet tender fraud’ in Free State South Africa

Latest Videos

The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...
Bellavista building wars: Council properties cause chaos
X