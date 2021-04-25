News

Freedom Day

'We feel used by the government': Marikana residents struggle to recover from fire

After fire razes their shacks, residents complain of neglect

25 April 2021 - 00:00 By Mluleki Mdletshe

Freedom Day is a bitter joke for Thanduxolo Sicwebu, one of the about 150 people left homeless and destitute after fire raged through the Marikana informal settlement in Cato Crest, Durban.

One person, Nomasamson Dlamini, 38, was killed by the flames last Sunday. ..

