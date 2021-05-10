South Africa

KZN premier Sihle Zikalala to announce new Zulu king's coronation

10 May 2021 - 10:18 By Penwell Dlamini
King Misuzulu arrives with other princes at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in KwaNongoma.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

KwaZulu-Natal’s provincial government will this week announce the process that will lead to the coronation of new Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini.

Provincial government spokesperson Lennox Mabaso said premier Sihle Zikalala will make the announcement after the royal family’s announcement of the new king on Friday last week.

“The premier will announce this week what is expected to be done on government’s side not processes from the royal family. He will make the announcement after consulting his cabinet. I cannot speak about that detail today,” Mabaso said.

To read the full story, please visit SowetanLIVE.

