SANParks CEO takes special leave amid allegations of sexual assault

SANParks CEO Fundisile Mketeni has requested special leave amid allegations of assault and sexual assault.

SANParks announced on Tuesday that the complaints were laid against him on Friday in Skukuza, Kruger National Park.

Board chairperson Joanne Yawitch said that in line with SANParks’ commitment to ethical conduct and the seriousness of the allegations, Mketeni requested to take special leave until the matter had been resolved and the law had taken its course.

“The board of SANParks views the allegations made in an extremely serious light and will allow the court proceedings to take their course and reach conclusions on the allegations. The board will however investigate whether the circumstances surrounding the allegations led to any improper or illegal conduct which may affect the employment relationship,” said Yawitch.

According to SANParks, Mketeni appeared in court on Monday, together with three other individuals on similar charges. His co-accused were two males employed by SANParks and a female who is not a SANParks employee.

During the special leave, Dr Luthando Dziba, the managing executive of conservation services, will be acting CEO.

TimesLIVE