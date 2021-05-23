Cele says 'heads will roll' if claims that Zandspruit cops failed to respond to setting alight of 9 men are true

He said he would seek to find out why police took that long to respond to Zandspruit on the day of the killings and said “heads would roll” if police were found to have been slack.

“There is no doubt police in this area have many challenges due to the ever increasing population size and poor living conditions that impede on crime fighting efforts, however some of the problems faced by the police are self-made,” Cele said.

“It’s really disheartening to hear that calls were made to the police while the youngsters were still alive but yet police vans took hours to respond, so that’s why I have tasked the provincial commissioner to get to the bottom of these claims and I expect answers in the coming days,” he added.

Gauteng police spokesperson Kay Makhubele, however, said they had a plausible explanation for not making it to the scene in time.

Speaking to the SABC, he said a police van called to the scene was stoned and chased away by a mob of about 200 people.

“They cannot give excuses of killing people because police are not responding,” he said.

Meanwhile, Cele has ordered the establishment of a task team to look into problems at the Honeydew police station, which services the informal settlement. He said it would also look at cold cases from the station which have dragged on with no conclusion.

Cele told the community he would be back in less than a month to provide them with feedback.

TimesLIVE