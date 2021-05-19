'They used whatever they could to hit them': Mob justice not uncommon in Zandspruit, says CPF

Mob justice is not an uncommon phenomenon in Zandspruit, Johannesburg, but it has never reached a point where more than one alleged assailant is killed at a time.

This is according Zandspruit community policing forum (CPF) member Kenneth Lekalakala.

Four men were killed and five others critically injured in an alleged mob justice incident at about 2am on Wednesday.

“They always burn one person, not one, not two, not three and not nine like it happened today. I’ve never seen this happen before in 27 years of living in Zandspruit,” said Lekalakala.

“I’m shocked. I am worried about what is happening here. We do not know what is going to happen tomorrow.”

Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said a group of about 200 people went out to search for youths who were allegedly robbing people in Zandspruit.