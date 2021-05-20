Loss of faith in cops leads to growing mob justice
Condemnation after brutal murder of four men in Zandspruit
20 May 2021 - 09:52
Policing experts and political parties have strongly condemned acts of vigilantism that led to the killing of four men in Zandspruit, northwest of Johannesburg on Wednesday.
Nine men were hauled into the streets of the township where they were brutally assaulted before being necklaced. Five of them survived the horrific attack.
Residents expressed their frustration with an apparent inability by police to deal with crime in their area, while experts warned that mob justice should not be condoned regardless of the driving forces behind it.
The men were accused of a string of robberies they allegedly committed over the past few years.
