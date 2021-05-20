South Africa

Loss of faith in cops leads to growing mob justice

Condemnation after brutal murder of four men in Zandspruit

20 May 2021 - 09:52 By Tankiso Makhetha and Penwell Dlamini
The emotional family of Vusi Seabi after he and three others were burnt to death in Zandspruit. Seabi was part of a group of nine men who were attacked.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Policing experts and political parties have strongly condemned acts of vigilantism that led to the killing of four men in Zandspruit, northwest of Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Nine men were hauled into the streets of the township where they were brutally assaulted before being necklaced. Five of them survived the horrific attack.

Residents expressed their frustration with an apparent inability by police to deal with  crime in their area, while experts warned that mob justice should not be condoned regardless of the driving forces behind it.

The men were accused of a string of robberies they allegedly committed over the past few years.

For more on this article, please visit SowetanLIVE.

