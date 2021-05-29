COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'Countries with the largest vaccine supplies should share doses immediately': Ghebreyesus
May 29 2021 - 11:41
France commits 30 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Covax — Ramaphosa
In a bid to assist struggling African countries fight the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday announced that France has committed to contribute 30 million vaccine doses to the Covax facility.
“As African countries, we are immensely grateful to the government of France for its ongoing support of Africa’s vaccine acquisition. We welcome France’s recent contribution of an additional 30 million doses to Covax and 500 million euros in multilateral funds to buy diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines,” said Ramaphosa.
He was speaking during a high-level dialogue on the future of vaccine manufacturing in Africa at the University of Pretoria shortly after holding bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.
May 29 2021 - 09:00
'Countries with the largest vaccine supplies should share doses immediately': Ghebreyesus
Aujourd'hui, l’#WHA74 a approuvé l'accord entre l'OMS et l'@OIFrancophonie. Nous nous réjouissons de renforcer notre partenariat. La coopération, la solidarité et le multilatéralisme sont essentiels pour atteindre un monde plus sain et plus sûr. https://t.co/snEKS6cOIS— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) May 27, 2021