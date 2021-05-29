South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'Countries with the largest vaccine supplies should share doses immediately': Ghebreyesus

29 May 2021 - 09:00 By TimesLIVE
Pedestrians wearing protective masks, following the coronavirus disease outbreak, make their way at a shopping district ahead of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, on May 28 2021.
Pedestrians wearing protective masks, following the coronavirus disease outbreak, make their way at a shopping district ahead of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, on May 28 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

May 29 2021 - 11:41

France commits 30 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Covax — Ramaphosa

In a bid to assist struggling African countries fight the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday announced that France has committed to contribute 30 million vaccine doses to the Covax facility.   

“As African countries, we are immensely grateful to the government of France for its ongoing support of Africa’s vaccine acquisition. We welcome France’s recent contribution of an additional 30 million doses to Covax and 500 million euros in multilateral funds to buy diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines,” said Ramaphosa.

He was speaking during a high-level dialogue on the future of vaccine manufacturing in Africa at the University of Pretoria shortly after holding bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.

May 29 2021 - 09:00

'Countries with the largest vaccine supplies should share doses immediately': Ghebreyesus

subscribe

Most read

  1. POLL | Ramaphosa to address SA 'soon' — what are you expecting to hear? South Africa
  2. WATCH | Duduzane steals the show at father's post-court appearance, thanks fans ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | 800,000 residents register to try to make Western Cape its own country South Africa
  4. Schools will not be closing: education department debunks rumour South Africa
  5. I'm going to die of an infection, says man accusing Joburg hospital of poor ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Can (and should) the Western Cape become its own country?
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...