Zweli Mkhize put on special leave over Digital Vibes scandal, but is this enough? SA weighs in

Health minister Zweli Mkhize is trending on social media after President Cyril Ramaphosa put him on special leave over the controversial R150m Digital Vibes contract.

Some have praised Ramaphosa for taking a “tough” stance against officials facing allegations of corruption while others have questioned if this is enough, and suggested the minister should have been sacked.

Ramaphosa said this period will enable the minister to attend to the allegations and investigations regarding the contract. The president said he will await the outcome of the probe by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

Tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane will serve as acting minister of health until further notice.

On Tuesday Mkhize said he is the one who raised the issue of special leave with the president after his family was dragged into the Digital Vibes scandal. He said the issue of his resignation was not discussed as the investigation is ongoing.

The minister was addressing journalists in Kimberley in the Northern Cape.

He reiterated that he did not personally benefit from the multimillion rand tender.

This despite Daily Maverick alleging Digital Vibes transferred R300,000 to one of the companies owned by the minister’s son Dedani. The report also claimed the company bought a bakkie that was being used on his farm.

The communications company is run by Mkhize’s longtime associates Tahera Mather and Naadhira Mitha.

Should Ramaphosa have fired the minister, or is the special leave enough pending the outcome of the investigation?

