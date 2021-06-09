Zweli Mkhize put on special leave over Digital Vibes scandal, but is this enough? SA weighs in
Health minister Zweli Mkhize is trending on social media after President Cyril Ramaphosa put him on special leave over the controversial R150m Digital Vibes contract.
Some have praised Ramaphosa for taking a “tough” stance against officials facing allegations of corruption while others have questioned if this is enough, and suggested the minister should have been sacked.
Ramaphosa said this period will enable the minister to attend to the allegations and investigations regarding the contract. The president said he will await the outcome of the probe by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).
Tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane will serve as acting minister of health until further notice.
On Tuesday Mkhize said he is the one who raised the issue of special leave with the president after his family was dragged into the Digital Vibes scandal. He said the issue of his resignation was not discussed as the investigation is ongoing.
The minister was addressing journalists in Kimberley in the Northern Cape.
He reiterated that he did not personally benefit from the multimillion rand tender.
This despite Daily Maverick alleging Digital Vibes transferred R300,000 to one of the companies owned by the minister’s son Dedani. The report also claimed the company bought a bakkie that was being used on his farm.
The communications company is run by Mkhize’s longtime associates Tahera Mather and Naadhira Mitha.
Should Ramaphosa have fired the minister, or is the special leave enough pending the outcome of the investigation?
Here’s what was said on social media:
There was no other way...the President had to act...— Lettuce Mathebula (@lettucemtititi) June 8, 2021
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has been placed on special leave
Special Leave to me is similar to space in a relationship...never really works. Sort things out while you're within or call it quits permanently. #ZweliMkhize— Napsta (@Napo_M2) June 8, 2021
Just about everyone that goes on “Special Leave” is reinstated so basically corruption is rewarded. Time and time again. And you, Mr President; @PresidencyZA @CyrilRamaphosa; want to tell young people to work hard and go by the book? What a joke my darling. 😪 pic.twitter.com/CucXSTuu76— Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) June 8, 2021
We must criticize when necessary and give credit where it's due. We must salute Cyril Ramaphosa for putting Zweli Mkhize on special leave. He must now do the right thing & fire him.— Thuso van Zyl (@Thuso1Africa) June 8, 2021
I think Zweli Mkhize supposed to resign, there was no need of giving him a special leave.— Raymond Mboniseni Shezi (@RaymondShezi) June 9, 2021
SORRY to all of you who were at some stage fooled to think ZWELI MKHIZE was ever genuine.— Chief Dalucwangco ka Mani (@KhonziM) June 9, 2021
I'm vindicated.
We don't have a Jacob Zuma or Zweli Mkhize or even Ace Magashule problem.— Shelton Mollentze (@SheltonMollentz) June 8, 2021
What we do have is an ANC problem.
I’m not surprised Zweli Mkhize has gone on “special leave”. Cyril Ramaphosa really can’t fire anyone, not even De Lille over the washing line and she’s not even a member of the ANC. The man is embarrassing and weak.— Dean Macpherson MP 🇿🇦 (@DeanMacpherson) June 8, 2021