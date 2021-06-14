South Africa

Durban man sustains 'traumatic injuries' while climbing palisade fence

14 June 2021 - 13:40 By TimesLIVE
Paramedics treat a man who was impaled when he fell on a palisade fence in Durban.
Image: Netcare 911

A man who tried to climb over a metal palisade fence at a home in Durban North was impaled when he fell on the spikes early on Monday.

The 43-year-old man was found hanging upside down with the spikes deeply embedded in his lower limbs, said Netcare 911’s Shawn Herbst.

The man had sustained “traumatic injuries”.

He was treated at the scene by emergency care practitioners, who arrived at 2am.

To free the man, a portion of the fence had to be cut away, said Herbst.

The man was transported to hospital for further treatment.

TimesLIVE

