WATCH | A wave pool and helicopter? Here’s what ‘Africa’s largest search and rescue centre’ will look like

The University of Johannesburg’s Doornfontein campus will in eight months’ time house Africa’s biggest search and rescue training centre. The facility will stand four storeys tall, be about 3,000m2 in size and cost about R71m.

It will train students from June next year on how to operate in extreme weather conditions and negotiate deadly situations. Simulations will include cars swept away in flood waters and buildings that have collapsed because of earthquakes or tsunamis.

The centre is the result of a growing need for rescue personnel in Africa to help deal with natural disasters. It will increase the number of trained search and rescue personnel.

