Four family members shot ‘execution style’, homes set alight in Mpumalanga

18 June 2021 - 15:10
Police have launched a manhunt after five people were murdered in Mpumalanga. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Thuansak Srilao

Four family members were shot dead execution-style and their home was set alight near Hazyview in Mpumalanga.

Police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said the family were killed inside their RDP house in Madras on Wednesday.

“When police arrived at the scene, they found the house in flames with four victims inside lying unconscious with burn wounds in two separate rooms.”

The victims were identified as Martha Ndlovu, 53, Eckson Five Ndlovu, 59, Lovenecia Ndlovu, 14 and Permission Ndlovu, 12.

A 25-year-old man survived the shooting and fled to neighbours to seek help.

Alleged rhino poaching kingpin killed

Alleged rhino poaching kingpin Petros Sidney Mabuza was shot dead in Hazyview, Mpumalanga, on Thursday.
News
18 hours ago

In a separate incident in Bushbuckridge on Wednesday, a man was gunned down after four armed men stormed his home.

Caswell Maphanga, 25, was asleep when the suspects shot him before burning the house down and fleeing the scene, Hlathi said.

Maphanga was declared dead on the scene.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that before the incident, Caswell's mother received a call from her other son indicating that there were people looking for him [Caswell's brother] and were already on their way to the house.

“The mother was reportedly at work at the time and she then learnt that the suspects had already killed Caswell as well as burnt her house. A preliminary probe has revealed that these killing sprees are as a result of gangs fighting against each other.”

The police have requested Skhumbuzo Madalane and Bonginkosi Shakoane to come forward to assist them with the investigation. Anyone with information can contact Lt-Col Elizabeth Bhiya at 072-015-8022 or Capt Dexter Ndlovu at 082-922-9902/083-312-4305.

