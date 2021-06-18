Four family members shot ‘execution style’, homes set alight in Mpumalanga

Four family members were shot dead execution-style and their home was set alight near Hazyview in Mpumalanga.

Police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said the family were killed inside their RDP house in Madras on Wednesday.

“When police arrived at the scene, they found the house in flames with four victims inside lying unconscious with burn wounds in two separate rooms.”

The victims were identified as Martha Ndlovu, 53, Eckson Five Ndlovu, 59, Lovenecia Ndlovu, 14 and Permission Ndlovu, 12.

A 25-year-old man survived the shooting and fled to neighbours to seek help.