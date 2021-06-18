New bone and tissue bank a boon for transplants in SA

For years South Africans in need of tissue and bone transplants have largely had to depend on overseas donors and technology to have restorative treatments. But now they will have this specialised treatment right on their doorstep, thanks to the launch of a new state-of-the-art tissue engineering facility which opened in Cape Town on Thursday.

The opening of Vitanova connective tissue bank by Bone SA, a non-profit organisation which distributes bone and tissue products to the medical fraternity, was officiated by the country's health director-general Dr Sandile Buthelezi and transplant experts. It is the third tissue bank in the country and the first for the Western Cape. Its aim is to address the need for donated tissue and tissue products in SA.

Speaking at its launch on Thursday night, Buthelezi described the latest investment into the biomedical sector and tissue engineering technology as an important step in cementing SA's reputation as a leader in science, research and health innovation.

Despite focusing on work to minimise the Covid-19 impact on South Africans, Buthelezi commended scientists and researchers who remained at the forefront on other non-Covid-19 research and innovation simultaneously.

“SA has for many decades also been at the forefront of other important work to improve the health and wellbeing of our citizens. The tissue bank promises to build on this reputation in the tissue engineering field. This site will also be a place of learning and sharing information. I have no doubt that it will be a place of research, innovation and excellence which will help improve the lives and the health of thousands of people of SA.

“It is vital to address the major public health challenges presented by the need for organs and tissue, specifically on skin and corneas around the world. We've seen massive strides in the field of regenerative medicine and tissue engineering.

“Today, we are able to use the implanted products made of fragments of bone to stimulate, broken and damaged (tissue) which is remarkable in itself.