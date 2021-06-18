Police make more arrests in case involving R400m worth of drugs found in boat on N1 freeway

Police have arrested three more people linked to the discovery of R400m worth of drugs in a boat being transported on the N1 freeway earlier this month.

Rafiek Baderoen, 44, Rashied Baderoen, 48, and Michael Norman, 38, are expected to appear alongside co-accused Niel Pieter van Zyl in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Monday.

The trio appeared in the Strand magistrate's court on Monday, June 14, and were escorted to Pretoria from Cape Town under heavy police guard on Friday afternoon.

They were arrested in Cape Town in connection with the high profile drug bust on June 2 on the N1 in Pretoria, during which Van Zyl was arrested.

Thirty-nine-year-old Van Zyl was arrested after being found with 800kg of compressed pure cocaine. Police arrested Van Zyl on the N1 north near the R21 “flying saucer” interchange.