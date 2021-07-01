South Africa

Free State family found dead in burning house, children stabbed

01 July 2021 - 13:22 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
Police are investigating murder and arson cases after a family of four were found dead in their burning home on Thursday. Stock photo.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

The bodies of four family members were discovered with the throats of two children slashed in a burning house in the Free State on Thursday.

The gruesome discovery was made at about 5am in Bloemfontein.

Col Thandi Mbambo said authorities were informed about the burning house and rushed to the scene. 

“On arrival, after the fire brigade had extinguished the fire, four bodies that of the father, mother and two children were found.

“The father, 56, and mother, 50, had no visible injuries, while [a] 17-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy were found with stab wounds and their throats slit.”

A preliminary investigation suggests there was no forced entry, but Mbambo said a probe was under way to determine what happened. She confirmed that the police were investigating murder and arson cases and that an inquest had been opened into the incident.  

“A postmortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death,” she said.

TimesLIVE

