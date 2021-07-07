KZN 'approaching danger' as five districts cross third-wave line
The KwaZulu-Natal government warned on Wednesday that five districts in the province had crossed the third-wave line.
This followed meetings of the provincial executive council and the provincial command council.
According to a statement issued by the provincial government, the council's latest report on the Covid-19 infection rate in KwaZulu-Natal “paints a bleak picture and an approaching danger as districts cross the third-wave line”.
“The province had a percentage change [increase] of 45% in the number of new cases recorded in the past week.
“The average number of cases recorded daily has increased from 859 to 1,261 within a seven-day period. The number of daily hospital isolations increases steadily in both private and public hospitals, including ICU and patients requiring ventilation.”
Five districts are recording high numbers constantly and are reportedly resurging. These are Amajuba, uThukela, uMzinyathi, uMgungundlovu and Zululand.
The report attributed the rise to behaviour, including lack of adherence to the non-pharmaceutical measures and the continued holding of social gatherings and parties.
“In addition, movement from provinces adjoining KwaZulu-Natal such as Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the Free State meant that the province is likely to see a peak in the number of infections.”
