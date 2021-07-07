New Models

VW adds two new derivatives to its Crafter 35 range

07 July 2021 - 16:37 By Motoring Reporter
The new Volkswagen Crafter 35 Panel Van 2.0 TDI 103kW Automatic starts at R659,400.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen's load-lugging Crafter 35 line-up has been bolstered by the launch of two new model derivatives. First up is the 35 Panel Van 2.0 TDI Automatic that, as its nomenclature suggests, features an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Stacked with ratios adapted for optimum fuel consumption and performance, VW claims that this new gearbox makes the Crafter 35 much easier to live with on long journeys. It also sports an extra short first gear for hassle-free starts even with heavy loads, on steep inclines or when towing a trailer. 

The second new derivative is the Crafter 35 Panel Van 2.0 TDI 4Motion that boasts the firm's – yep, you guessed it – 4Motion all wheel-drive system that can automatically send torque to the rear axle as and when it's required. Paired to a newly developed six-speed manual transmission, this drivetrain offers maximum grip and stability in all conditions. What's more, it also increases the Crafter 35's towing capacity to an impressive three tons.

Both of these newcomers are powered by the same tried and tested 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine making 103kW and 340Nm worth of torque. Volkswagen claims that the Automatic sips 8.2 litres/100km versus 9.1 litres/100km in the 4Motion. 

In terms of pricing, the 35 Panel Van 2.0 TDI Automatic will set you back R659,400, while the Crafter 35 Panel Van 2.0 TDI 4Motion comes in at R713,300. Both include a standard two-year/unlimited kilometre warranty plus a five-year/120,000km EasyDrive Plan.

