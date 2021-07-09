Eastern Cape health official in court for 'forging signature' on R23m tender

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has welcomed the prosecution of an Eastern Cape health department messenger on charges relating to a personal protective equipment (PPE) tender worth more than R23m.

Ayanda Matinise, a messenger in the office of the MEC, appeared in the Mthatha specialised commercial crime court on Thursday on charges of fraud, forgery and uttering.

He was released on R1,000 bail and the matter was remanded to August 31 for trial.

In a statement, the SIU said the prosecution of Matinise by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) follows an intensive investigation conducted by the SIU in the health department which uncovered evidence pointing to criminal activity, in particular fraud and forgery.

The SIU said its investigation revealed Matinise allegedly forged the signature of the director of supply chain and awarded a tender to a service provider for supply and delivery of PPE. The service provider was to deliver N95 masks worth R23.4m to OR Tambo district health department offices.