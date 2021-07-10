‘Mr President, you are destroying us — it’s a hospitality bloodbath out there’: hospitality sector

“Balancing lives and livelihoods is an impossible task and we understand that sacrifices have to be made. However, hotels and restaurants are not just a non-essential lifestyle activity which can be switched on and off to stem the spread of Covid-19.

“Behind the closed restaurant doors and ‘for sale’ signs are thousands of livelihoods that have already been lost and hang in the balance. Every day restaurants are forced to bear the brunt of lockdown regulations. Beyond this, the hospitality sector supports a deep supply chain that is similarly affected.”

Fedhasa said the hospitality sector has not been able to operate fully “even when regulations were at level 1. This is despite putting in place stringent health and hygiene protocols”.

The Restaurant Association said its list of closed restaurants was “spiralling out of control”.

It said in a statement: “Our restaurants need to open under the same restrictions as in April. Our staff need to return to work. We have not been compensated.”