Jab delays eat up casual dining recovery
Casual dining could be in for another year of pain, say experts
06 June 2021 - 00:03
Casual sit-down dining, one of the sectors hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and resultant lockdowns, is facing an uncertain recovery path, with analysts expecting it to return to some semblance of normality only in 9-12 months.
The lag is due to the “excruciatingly slow” vaccine rollout, they say...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.