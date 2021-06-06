Business

Jab delays eat up casual dining recovery

Casual dining could be in for another year of pain, say experts

06 June 2021 - 00:03 By NICK WILSON

Casual sit-down dining, one of the sectors hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and resultant lockdowns, is facing an uncertain recovery path, with analysts expecting it to return to some semblance of normality only in 9-12 months.

The lag is due to the “excruciatingly slow” vaccine rollout, they say...

