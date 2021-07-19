South Africa

Vaccine centres reopen in Durban, some city services resume operations

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
19 July 2021 - 07:36
The eThekwini municipality said the city’s primary healthcare facilities, including mobile services, would be operational from Monday. File photo.
Image: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL

Community vaccine sites opened in Durban on Monday after unrest shut most healthcare facilities last week.

The eThekwini municipality said the city’s primary healthcare facilities, including mobile services, would be operational.

“Community vaccination sites will also be opened. Residents who are eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine are encouraged to register.

“The public is urged to be patient as there may be queues at the service centres given the backlog that built up over the past week. Residents are reminded to observe all Covid-19 protocols when visiting the service centres,” said municipal spokesperson Lindiwe Khuzwayo.

The city’s service units expected to be “back to normal operation”.

“Refuse collection and street sweeping services will resume as of July 19. Residents are requested to take out their refuse bags on their scheduled collection days. Landfill and garden sites will also reopen. Details of categories of waste that are accepted in the different sites are outlined on the municipal website.

“The city would like to thank all the stakeholders who are participating in the clean-up operations that are taking place,” Khuzwayo said.

The municipal bus service was operational, but the Durban transport service was operating a “B timetable”, which is a school holiday schedule due to schools being closed.

“All areas will be operational except for routes operating via Phoenix, Mount Edgecombe and Mahatma Ghandi Hospital. The Umhlanga service will be diverted not to operate via Phoenix,” Khuzwayo said.

The Durban Fresh Produce Market opened its doors for trading from 5am.

All parks and recreational facilities will remain closed for public use until further notice as per level 4 lockdown regulations.

“eThekwini central and southern beaches are closed to the public until further notice. This is because the shark nets are not being serviced due to the unrest.

“The beaches north of the Umgeni estuary up to the Tongaat River are also closed due to the contamination of the Umhlanga estuary. The public will be advised when it is safe to use the beaches,” said Khuzwayo.

TimesLIVE

