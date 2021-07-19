South Africa

Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tension and violence in KZN

19 July 2021 - 06:12 By Emile Bosch and Orrin Singh

Residents in Phoenix, north of Durban, took up arms to protect their families and community after violence and looting gripped areas in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Suspected looters were allegedly shot by residents manning barricades at almost every intersection in Phoenix. 

Illuminated by fires that litter streets in the area, one community member, who did not want to be named, brandished a revolver while saying, “If you are looting, we are shooting”.

According to Blessing Nyuswa, a Bhambayi community leader, at least five people from their area had been killed in Phoenix.

“The community wanted to identify the bodies that side but no-one is allowed to go to identify the bodies.”

Fake news, vigilantism and a lack of police presence stoked racial tension in the area and at least 20 people were killed during the violence.

Through the eyes of members of the Phoenix and Bhambayi informal settlement communities, Times Live takes a look inside the epicentre of what President Cyril Ramaphosa called SA’s unrest “insurrection”. 

'If you come looting, we will be shooting'- Racial tension flares up in Phoenix

Fake news, vigilantism and a lack of any police presence have fuelled racial tensions in Phoenix, north of Durban, where at least 20 people were ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | ‘I will die for my community’: Taxi drivers fight back against looters

Taxi drivers guarding Vosloorus Mall on Gauteng's East Rand opened fire on looters with live ammunition.
News
4 days ago

WATCH | FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting

The aftermath of three days of chaos was captured by TimesLIVE when reporters took to the skies to get a better view of what the infrastructure ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Filthy messages in hundreds of foreign bottles washed up on SA beaches South Africa
  2. Got a new TV or fridge in the past few days? Bheki Cele wants to see the ... South Africa
  3. 'Gogo, uyaphi?' - 'disappearing granny' has the internet in stitches South Africa
  4. We got a convoy: Trucks return to N3, but police and army miss the memo South Africa
  5. Snow and sub-zero temperatures expected this week South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa: ‘Looting was an insurrection attempt’
FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting