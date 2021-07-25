Ramaphosa to address SA at 8.30pm on Sunday

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address SA at 8.30pm on Sunday, the presidency said.

The address comes exactly a month after level 4 lockdown restrictions — which included a tightening of the curfew, a ban on gatherings and prohibition on alcohol sales — kicked in, initially for a two-week period before being extended for another two weeks.

The Sunday Times reported that Ramaphosa was likely to ease some of the restrictions.

TimesLIVE reported that this would include moving SA to level 3 lockdown regulations, which would involve allowing sales of alcohol, small gatherings and easing the current curfew.

In a statement, the presidency said the address followed meetings of the national coronavirus command council, the president’s co-ordinating council, and the cabinet.

“As SA rolls out its Covid-19 vaccination programme, government and social partners are continuously monitoring Covid-19 infection, treatment and patient recovery rates as well as compliance with health regulations and other prevention measures,” the statement said.