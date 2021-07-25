Easing of lockdown restrictions on the cards

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to ease some lockdown restrictions and announce economic assistance for businesses hit by the looting when he addresses the nation tonight.

His address, following a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) today, comes as the Covid third wave shows signs of easing.

The alcohol and hospitality industries are confident the president will lift the booze ban and allow leisure travel across Gauteng borders.

Other lockdown restrictions reimposed four weeks ago include at 9pm-4am curfew and a ban on all social gatherings.

Rosemary Anderson, chair of Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (Fedhasa), said the association was "positive" Ramaphosa would ease the travel and booze bans to help the economy. The bans had put the hospitality industry "into the critical care section of an ICU".