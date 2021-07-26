‘Buvuliwe! I’m drinking Oros for the last time’ - SA reacts to lifting of booze ban

The lifting of the ban on alcohol sales has been met with positive responses and is dominating conversations on social media following the announcement during a national address by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday evening.

Ramaphosa, who said SA will move to lockdown alert level 3 from Monday, said the decision to lift the ban was informed by a decrease in daily Covid-19 infections in most provinces except in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. He said there is a notable surge in the Northern Cape after “a period of relative stability”.

“The latest figures suggest we have largely passed the peak of the third wave of infections, though there are areas in the country where we need to be concerned because the rates of infection have not shown signs of decline,” said Ramaphosa.

Licensed establishments will be permitted to sell alcohol between Monday and Thursday.