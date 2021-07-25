Curfew eased, booze back on sale and small gatherings allowed as SA moves to level 3

President Cyril Ramaphosa has moved the country to alert level 3 after a month under level 4 lockdown restrictions.

Interprovincial leisure travel, gatherings and alcohol sales will now be permitted under the eased regulations, which were expected to be gazetted on Sunday and take effect from Monday.

Ramaphosa made the announcement on Sunday night after advice and meetings with the national coronavirus command council, the president's co-ordinating council and cabinet earlier in the day. He said latest indicators suggested that the country had “passed the third wave of Covid-19 infections”.

Under level 4 regulations, all gatherings were banned, except for funerals. Later, in the wake of violent looting, gatherings aimed at easing tensions and reducing violence were allowed.

Now, under level 3, all gatherings are allowed, albeit at limited capacity.

“Attendance at funerals and cremations may not exceed 50 people and all social distancing and health protocols must be observed. Where the venue is too small to accommodate these numbers with appropriate social distancing, then no more than 50% of the capacity of the venue may be used,” said Ramaphosa.

He said this applied to religious, sporting, social and political gatherings. However, “after tears” events and night vigils continue to be banned.