More than 68,500 prison inmates have been vaccinated

More than 68,500 prison inmates have received their Covid-19 vaccine jabs, the department of correctional services (DCS) said on Wednesday.

Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the daily vaccination target was 8,391.

Correctional services officials are not being left behind, with 12,328 vaccinated to date.

“The current standard operating procedures have enforced a necessary barrier in the form of a protection wall between the general inmate population and the newly admitted people who are placed in the isolation sites until cleared,” he said.