SA has grown black middle class but wealth gap unchanged since apartheid — report

During colonialism and structured apartheid from the late 1940s, black South Africans were largely denied economic opportunities.

More than a quarter century of democratic rule has seen the growth of a black middle class and a black business and political elite.

Yet, most South Africans still suffer from a woeful education system that leaves them ill prepared for jobs, while townships, built for blacks during apartheid, leave them far away from workplaces.

Discontent with economic prospects and an unemployment rate of more than 30% has stoked unrest in Africa’s most industrialised economy. That has limited expansion and curtailed investment.

Laws ranging from affirmative action to mandating minimum black-owned stakes in businesses have done little to narrow inequality, according to the group.

“SA’s successive governments endorsed several ambitious socioeconomic policy frameworks whose primary objectives consistently included reducing economic inequality inherited from colonial and apartheid regimes,” it said. “Yet, wealth inequality has remained remarkably stable.”

Wealth Gap

In SA, the richest 10% of the population own more than 85% of household wealth, while over half the population have more liabilities than assets, the report showed. That gap is higher than any other country for which sufficient data is available, the group added.

While blacks have outnumbered whites in the richest 10% of the population for about seven years, the gap between SA’s richest and poorest hasn’t narrowed as the decline in racial inequality has been driven almost entirely by a surge in the top black incomes rather than increased wealth for the poorest, according to World Inequality Lab data.

— The report was based on data gathered from 1993 to 2017 and was authored by Amory Gethin of the World Inequality Lab, which is linked to the Paris School of Economics, together with Aroop Chatterjee of Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand’s Southern Centre for Inequality Studies and Leo Czajka of the Universite Catholique de Louvain in Belgium.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com