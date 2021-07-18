In both the looting and the aftermath, a prompt to re-imagine our democracy

And here endeth the lesson for a naive young democracy whose self-defeating economic structure and spineless, venal politicians sustain an island of prosperity amid a teeming sea of desperate, jobless people.



So unsettling was the looting, and the absence of any authority figure to quell it, that it is human nature to slap a band-aid on the problem and pretend it's not as big a deal as we first thought...