South Africa

Eskom suspends staff after explosion at Medupi power plant

09 August 2021 - 18:57 By TimesLIVE
Eskom has suspended employees after a "deviation from the procedure" that might have led to the explosion at Medupi. File image.
Eskom has suspended employees after a "deviation from the procedure" that might have led to the explosion at Medupi. File image.
Image: REUTERS/ MIKE HUTCHINGS

Eskom has placed employees under precautionary suspension after a preliminary investigation into the explosion at the Medupi power plant.

Unit 4 at the plant experienced an explosion on Sunday night, causing extensive damage to the generator.

“The incident occurred during the activity to displace hydrogen with carbon dioxide and air respectively, for the purposes of finding an external leak,” said Eskom.

“Following the power station preliminary investigation, it appears that while performing this activity, air was introduced into the generator at a point where hydrogen was still present in the generator at sufficient quantities to create an explosive mixture, which ignited and resulted in the explosion.

“It also appears that there was a deviation from the procedure for carrying out this activity.

“As such Eskom has undertaken to place those employees who were responsible to manage and execute this work under precautionary suspension pending the conclusion of the 'major event' investigation.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Explosion rocks Medupi, impact on national grid yet to be determined

Eskom on Monday confirmed that the Medupi power station experienced an explosion on the Unit 4 generator.
News
9 hours ago

Last unit at Medupi power station comes online

The last of six generation units at the Medupi power station in Lephalale, Limpopo, attained commercial operation status at the weekend, Eskom said.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Top ANC members air Mabuza doubts as some wonder 'if he can continue in his ... News
  2. We’re making progress in selecting new king, says Zulu royal family South Africa
  3. Applying for the R350 social grant? Provide your banking details to avoid long ... South Africa
  4. Godongwana hints at plan to invest in employment for 'young black kids' News
  5. 'He was never there': Cele accuses Sitole of sitting on his hands during riots News

Latest Videos

Resignations, revamps and new ministers: Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet
'I thought we would grow old together': Emotional tributes to Shona Ferguson at ...