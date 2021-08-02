South Africa

Last unit at Medupi power station comes online

02 August 2021 - 06:56 By TimesLIVE
Medupi power station's sixth unit is commercially operational.
Medupi power station's sixth unit is commercially operational.
Image: MAKWENA MANAMELA

The last of six generation units at the Medupi power station in Lephalale, Limpopo, attained commercial operation status at the weekend, Eskom said.

This marks the completion of building activities on the 4,764MW project, which started in May 2007.

The capital cost of the project is R122bn so far, and Eskom expects to spend in total just under R135bn on completion of the plant.

“What remains for the Medupi project is the last part of implementing the agreed technical solutions related to the boiler design defects on the balance of the plant. Once these repairs are completed during the next 24 months, Medupi will reliably deliver power to the national grid at full capacity, helping increase energy security for the country,” said Bheki Nxumalo, group executive for Eskom’s Group Capital Division. 

The planned operational life of the station is 50 years.

Eskom said in August 2015 the first unit attained commercial operation status. Over the following six years, other units were built and brought to commercial status, providing electricity to the national grid.

The Medupi power station uses direct dry-cooling systems. Eskom said the plant incorporates critical technology which is able to operate at higher temperatures than Eskom’s earlier generation of boilers and turbines.

“Importantly, the technology enables the power plant to operate with greater efficiency, resulting in better use of natural resources such as water and coal, and will have improved environmental performance.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

EXPLAINER | Seven reasons why Eskom is in so much trouble

Debt, theft and defects – these are just some of the issues that will keep load-shedding with us for a while
News
4 months ago

Business ready to power up after president's gift

Organised business bodies had been lobbying for more than two years for the limit on embedded generation, now at 1MW, to be raised to 50MW
Business
1 month ago

Eskom woes: SA on the brink of total darkness

CEO André de Ruyter might be doing his best, but the disarray at Eskom’s power stations is so far gone that it seems to be a miracle SA has any ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ANC gives up on EFF land talks News
  2. Planning to apply for the R350 grant? Here's 6 things you need to know before ... South Africa
  3. SIU lifts the lid on Zweli Mkhize’s cash ’n carry News
  4. What you said: You should be allowed to access a portion of your pension to ... South Africa
  5. Teacher who made wife and schoolgirl pregnant simultaneously is fired South Africa

Latest Videos

Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...
Ngizwe Mchunu lofted in air by supporters after being granted bail