South Africa

Female warder found dead inside Johannesburg's Leeuwkop prison

Urgent investigation is launched

11 August 2021 - 11:04 By TimesLIVE
A 50-year-old official was found dead at Leeuwkop Correctional Centre on Tuesday night. File photo.
Image: Muntu Vilakazi

A female official was found dead at Leeuwkop Correctional Centre in Johannesburg on Tuesday night.

The department of correctional services is still establishing the circumstances that led to her death, said spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

“The 50-year-old official had 23 years of service and was based at the medium A Covid-19 isolation site, where her body was discovered on the floor with her jacket covered with blood.

“An investigation has been launched and it will be prioritised so as to ascertain the cause of death and bring the perpetrators to book.”

Nxumalo said the department was saddened at “this painfully disturbing incident”.

While a case has been opened with the police, he said the department “will ensure that this incident is probed to the fullest.

“We will not allow incidents that undermine security in our centres to prevail and harsh action will be taken against anyone involved in such.”

TimesLIVE

