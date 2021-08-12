Preparations under way for healing prayer for Jacob Zuma in Nkandla

A marquee has been erected outside former president Jacob Zuma's home in KwaNxamalala, Nkandla, in KwaZulu-Natal ahead of a prayer gathering for his healing.

The former president was expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Tuesday to argue his “special plea” in which he seeks to remove prosecutor Billy Downer and any other official from the National Prosecuting Authority from prosecuting the corruption case against him, accusing them of bias.