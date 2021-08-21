South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'Vaccine inequity is not only killing people, it's also killing jobs and businesses': WHO

21 August 2021 - 08:30 By TimesLIVE
People wait to receive their doses of Sinopharm vaccine against the coronavirus disease in Colombo, Sri Lanka on August 20, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

August 21 2021 - 11:00

Rooibos could give you upper cuppa hand in fight against Covid-19

Rooibos could be just the cup of tea to get people through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Biotechnologists at Cape Peninsula University of Technology say many of the SA red tea's health-promoting qualities could “play a supportive role” during infections and among high-risk people.

Writing in the Journal of Functional Foods, postdoctoral fellow Naeem Sheik Abdul and Prof Jeanine Marnewick said: “However, it must be noted that rooibos is not a drug or substitute for clinical treatment of Covid-19.”

August 21 2021 - 10:18

‘They are enthusiastic’: David Makhura optimistic about vaccination of South Africans aged 18 and older

Gauteng premier David Makhura says he is looking forward to the vaccination of the over-18 cohort, saying this will give the vaccination drive much-needed momentum.

The premier was addressing the media at a pop-up mobile vaccination site launched in Springs on Thursday as part of the province's effort to get more people vaccinated.

“I am very confident that once we start opening for the 18 years [and older] we will see a lot of enthusiasm in this province. They have been waiting, they have been knocking on my doors and on my social media accounts, they have been asking when we are opening,” said Makhura.

August 21 2021 - 09:00

