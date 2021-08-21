COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'Vaccine inequity is not only killing people, it's also killing jobs and businesses': WHO

August 21 2021 - 11:00

Rooibos could give you upper cuppa hand in fight against Covid-19

Rooibos could be just the cup of tea to get people through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Biotechnologists at Cape Peninsula University of Technology say many of the SA red tea's health-promoting qualities could “play a supportive role” during infections and among high-risk people.

Writing in the Journal of Functional Foods, postdoctoral fellow Naeem Sheik Abdul and Prof Jeanine Marnewick said: “However, it must be noted that rooibos is not a drug or substitute for clinical treatment of Covid-19.”