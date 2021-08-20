South Africa

Nzimande expresses sadness at brutal murder of Fort Hare student

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
20 August 2021 - 22:25
University of Fort Hare students Ruth Williams and Siyabulela Gamnca, who were friends of murdered Nosicelo Mtebeni, in Quigney to call for action against gender-based violence.
Image: MARK ANDREWS

Higher education minister Blade Nzimande has expressed sadness at the brutal killing of Nosicelo Mtebeni, 23, a fourth-year LLB student at the University of Fort Hare.

Mtebeni’s body was found dismembered in a suitcase in the suburb of Quigney in East London on Thursday.

It is alleged that Mtebeni was killed by her boyfriend, who has since been arrested. He is expected to appear in court on Monday.

“I denounce such barbaric and shameful acts committed against women, both in our institutions of learning and in society in general,” Nzimande said.

He said what was saddening was that such a gruesome act was committed in a month in which SA marked and celebrate Women’s Month.

Nzimande said he trusted the criminal justice system will ensure a speedy prosecution for the accused.

Nzimande said the department of higher education & training remained committed to creating a safer and caring post-school education and training environment, particularly for female students and staff.

Nzimande said his department has mandated the Higher Health — an entity of the department which is responsible for implementing programmes against gender-based violence in university and TVET college campuses — to work together with the University of Fort Hare to provide psychological support to students and all affected parties.

Fort Hare vice-chancellor Prof Sakhela Buhlungu also expressed sadness at the death of Mtebeni, from Matatiele. She stayed in a private accommodation in East London which is not under the university's control.

“I stand here ... to condemn the brutality of the student's death. Nobody deserves to die, more so nobody deserves to die in this horrific manner. There is something so wrong about our society,” Buhlungu said in a video address to announce her death. 

