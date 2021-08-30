South Africa

Gauteng teen stabbed to death by fellow pupil

30 August 2021 - 18:51
A grade 8 pupil from Gauteng was stabbed to death by a fellow pupil on Monday.
Image: 123rf.com/Monchai Tudsamalee

A grade 8 pupil in Alexandra, Johannesburg, was stabbed to death by another pupil outside a classroom in the midst of an intervention by a disciplinary committee to resolve a separate fight.

The Gauteng education department said in a statement that the disciplinary committee at Pholosho Secondary School was dealing with three pupils who were involved in a fight at midday on Monday.

The grade 8 victim was waiting outside the classroom where the disciplinary committee was engaging the pupils when his attacker stabbed him to death.

The department said emergency services were immediately contacted but the pupil was certified dead when the paramedics arrived.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said he “strongly condemns” the stabbing. He said police were investigating and that the Gauteng education department’s psycho social team would support the school, the family and others affected by the incident.

“We vehemently condemn the violent behaviour which led to the death of a learner, allegedly at the hands of his peer on school grounds. The SGB must investigate this incident and take necessary disciplinary action against the perpetrator,” said Lesufi.

Lesufi is expected to visit the school on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

